Arturo Lascañas, for the record

by The Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism

HE LOOKED calm and collected even as he lay one serious allegation after another against the highest official of the land, and even after saying that he expected to be killed because of all that he has been saying in public. Indeed, retired SPO3 Arturo Lascañas seemed to know exactly what he wanted to say, […]

Affidavits of 4 CHR witnesses
affirm Lascañas details on DDS

by The Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism

EIGHT YEARS before retired SPO3 Arturo Lascañas admitted to participating in killings done by the Davao Death Squad (DDS), supposedly on the orders of then Davao City Mayor Rodrigo R. Duterte, four other individuals had given sworn statements on the DDS and those who they said were behind it. Three gave their sworn affidavits on […]

503 requests on e-FOI portal

183 denied, 166 granted, 154 pending

by Aura Dagcutan

MORE THAN three months after the Freedom of Information (FOI) Executive Order took effect on Nov. 25, 2016, requests for data from state agencies have been coming in, but not at the volume expected by government officials. Yet the relative low number has not meant quick processing for several of the requests, leaving some requestors […]

R2RKN report on first 3 months of FOI EO

Action, inaction on requests
for People’s FOI Manuals

by The Right to Know, Right Now! Coalition, ANGKOP, and Action for Economic Reforms

HAVING HAILED Executive Order No. 2 (s. 2016), operationalizing for the Executive branch the people’s constitutional right to information, as a major step forward, the Right to Know, Right Now! Coalition (R2RKN) committed to engage processes related to it, and launched a new round of FOI practice centered on its implementation. This report covers the […]

FOI Practice projects of 6 CSOs

Slow & quick action, open & opaque agencies

by The Right to Know, Right Now! Coalition and The Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism

SUPER QUICK or interminably slow action, a few or all documents, and clear or vague policies and lines of authority — a mix of good and bad practices marked the conduct of state agencies and personnel that recently received access to information requests from six civil society organizations (CSOs) of the Right to Know, Right […]

